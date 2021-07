1 / 6

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s pictures

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two have often made the headlines for showering love on each other through their social media handles, proving their fondness for each other. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat met each other for the first time on the sets of their movie, Pagalpanti, and love started to brew between them as they got to know each other better. Only a couple of months after the release of their film, the rumours about the two being in a relationship started to make the rounds, but before any further speculations, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat themselves made their relationship official. They stayed together during the lockdown and gave relationship goals by sharing funny and goofy posts with each other on their official social media handle. Here are pictures of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat that prove their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kriti Kharbanda Instagram