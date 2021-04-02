Advertisement
Kriti Kulhari: Candid PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor that will leave millions of fans in 'awe'

Kriti Kulhari’s adorable candid pictures that will make fans believe that the actor is very simple and down-to-earth. Read ahead to take a look.
Mumbai
    Kriti Kulhari’s candid pictures

    Kriti Kulhari is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her acting career by appearing in an Odia language movie, Dharini in 2002 after which she made her Bollywood debut with 2010’s laughter riot, Kichdi: The Movie. The actor rose to fame with her character of Tanya Sharma in the critically acclaimed action crime thriller drama, Shaitaan in 2011. Since then, Kriti has appeared in many movies like Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). Along with her great talent on-screen, Kriti Kulhari is also often praised for her choice of projects as she has many-a-times revealed through many media interactions that having a good script is what matters the most to her. Kriti Kulhari was last seen in Netflix’s The Girl on the Train playing the character of a police officer trying to solve a crime, for which she was applauded as she acted with complete conviction. Kriti is also in the talks for being active on the internet but scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle tells a lot about her personality. Here are some candid pictures of Kriti Kulhari that will make fans believe that she is a very simple and down-to-earth girl. Read ahead to take a look.

    Dressing up for ceremonies

    Kriti Kulhari gets clicked as she gets completely dressed up to attend a function looking beautiful.

    “Ending 2020 with a prayer”

    Kriti praying standing in front of The Golden Temple, Amritsar.

    Theatre visits

    Just as the Prithvi Theatre opens, Kriti revealed that she “had to go” while getting clicked sitting on the stairs at the entrance of the theatre petting a cat.

    Family trips

    Kriti Kulhari goes to meet her family at the village where they pray to the higher power being grateful for all they have.

    “#Theholygeeta”

    The actor gets clicked while she is in the middle of reading the holy Bhagwaat Geeta.

    Rajasthan diaries

    The Bollywood star playing with a very little child, also channelizing her “inner child”.

    Festive vibes

    Kriti celebrates the occasion of Diwali as she gets clicked while holding the plate of the diya.

    “#Thesecretproject”

    The multi-talented artist gets clicked while dubbing for “#thesecretproject”.

    In the kitchen

    Kriti gets captured while she seems to be enjoying cooking food alone.

    “Various moods of a coffee drinker”

    Kriti Kulhari gets clicked candidly as she sips on her coffee while bursting into a laughter.

