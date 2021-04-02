Kriti Kulhari: Candid PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor that will leave millions of fans in 'awe'

1 / 11

Kriti Kulhari’s candid pictures

Kriti Kulhari is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her acting career by appearing in an Odia language movie, Dharini in 2002 after which she made her Bollywood debut with 2010’s laughter riot, Kichdi: The Movie. The actor rose to fame with her character of Tanya Sharma in the critically acclaimed action crime thriller drama, Shaitaan in 2011. Since then, Kriti has appeared in many movies like Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). Along with her great talent on-screen, Kriti Kulhari is also often praised for her choice of projects as she has many-a-times revealed through many media interactions that having a good script is what matters the most to her. Kriti Kulhari was last seen in Netflix’s The Girl on the Train playing the character of a police officer trying to solve a crime, for which she was applauded as she acted with complete conviction. Kriti is also in the talks for being active on the internet but scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle tells a lot about her personality. Here are some candid pictures of Kriti Kulhari that will make fans believe that she is a very simple and down-to-earth girl. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kriti Kulhari Instagram