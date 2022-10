Song launch

After Dilwale, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to be seen in Bhediya. The film's trailer was unveiled recently and it garnered a lot of praise. The audience has been loving the interesting storyline and comical factor. It also features actors like Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, who are known for some power-packed roles. After the trailer, the makers launched the first song from the film on Friday. The song titled Thumkeshwari was launched at an event in Mumbai.