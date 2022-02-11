5 Times Kriti Sanon blew us away with her astonishing style statements

With blockbuster movies like Mimi, Luka Chuppi, and many others, actress Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle in the Hindi film industry. Whether it was about playing a classic small-town girl role or doing a challenging role of a mother, the diva has proved her versatility excellently. Be it film promotions, or a casual outing, she has always made headlines for her experimental silhouettes. The ravishing style statements and stunning snaps have become the key highlight of her marvellous aura. Here are the five times Kriti Sanon made heads turn with her astonishing looks.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
In the picture, Kriti can be seen donning a lovely blue tie and a dye print dress. The outfit came with a figure-hugging top sporting a hand ruched corset and a see-through tiered maxi skirt. She anchored her strapless outfit with neon green sandals.
Kriti Sanon was seen in a black and red polka dot dress that emanated a fresh playful vibe with a breezy look. The outfit came with a matching belt that cinched her waist. The strapless neckline of the layered frill dress made a glamorous statement.
Photo Credit : Mayur Butwani/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
This time she picked a bright pink mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry. Her outfit featured long sleeves and a square neckline. She accessorised her look with strappy sandals and silver hoops.
In the click, Kriti looked absolutely gorgeous in a white dress. Her red lips added glam to her beauty. She completed her look with red heels and sleek hair.
The actress was seen in a mini multi-colour dress featuring tassel detailing and an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline. She styled her look with a pair of statement hoops and golden rings. For her makeup and hair, she opted for a messy hairdo and maroon and red eye makeup.