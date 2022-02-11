5 Times Kriti Sanon blew us away with her astonishing style statements

1 / 6

Best of Kriti Sanon's gorgeous looks

With blockbuster movies like Mimi, Luka Chuppi, and many others, actress Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle in the Hindi film industry. Whether it was about playing a classic small-town girl role or doing a challenging role of a mother, the diva has proved her versatility excellently. Be it film promotions, or a casual outing, she has always made headlines for her experimental silhouettes. The ravishing style statements and stunning snaps have become the key highlight of her marvellous aura. Here are the five times Kriti Sanon made heads turn with her astonishing looks.

Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram