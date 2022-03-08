5 Times Kriti Sanon impressed us with her ethnic fashion

1 / 6

Best of Kriti Sanon's traditional outfits

The glamorous Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she made an entry into the Bollywood film industry. She has fascinated us not only with her extraordinary performances but also with her trendy sartorial choices. With her on and off-duty looks, the actress is inspiring the new generation of fashion lovers. She has been donning traditional costumes that are one of a kind and has an uncanny ability to carry them off with charisma and grace. Here's a look at all the times the actress made heads turn with her traditional looks.

Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram