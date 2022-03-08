5 Times Kriti Sanon impressed us with her ethnic fashion

The glamorous Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she made an entry into the Bollywood film industry. She has fascinated us not only with her extraordinary performances but also with her trendy sartorial choices. With her on and off-duty looks, the actress is inspiring the new generation of fashion lovers. She has been donning traditional costumes that are one of a kind and has an uncanny ability to carry them off with charisma and grace. Here's a look at all the times the actress made heads turn with her traditional looks.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress yet again made several heads turn in her white gown that blended the elegance of traditional lehenga and glamorous style of a ruched bodycon dress.
The diva donned a white lehenga with golden embellishments paired with a matching blouse flaunting her flawless back. Kriti tied her hair into a bun with white gajra pinned into it. She accessorised her look with bangles, big rings, and earrings.
Kriti Sanon mixed things up by forging conventional blouses in favour of a peplum creation with her pink lehenga. The lehenga came with silver embroidery that perfected complimented her blouse.
The actress opted for a silk sari with a risque blouse. The handwoven vibrant pink sari sported gold cherry motifs and a contrasting light green border.
Kriti Sanon wore a classic black Anarkali suit with red and white floral prints around its hem. While the outfit was a simple one, she added a unique twist to it by styling it up with a vintage hairdo and retro-glam.