5 Times Kriti Sanon set the internet on fire with her sultry looks

Actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and successful actresses in the Bollywood film industry who always makes headlines for her looks. The diva is blessed with tremendous acting skills and a bold personality which set her apart in the whole of Bollywood. There is no doubt that she always looks elegant and beautiful in every outfit and always add her own finch to her glamorous looks. Take a look at all the times Kriti Sanon made heads turn with her sultry outfits.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti donned a stunning sequined strappy brown top embellished with glittery motifs and paired it with straight-cut pants.
In the next look, the diva looked like a chocolate queen. She chose a darker shade of brown and donned a shirt and skirt. The chocolate shirt featuring full sleeves was left open from the front. She paired it with a bralette featuring green and white prints.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram
The diva managed to combine the corset trend with the neutral hue as she stepped out in a glamorous neutral-hued corset dress from the shelves of House of CB. Her satin dress featured a sweetheart neckline and the straps gave a halter-neck effect.
Photo Credit : Kunal Gupta/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress looked date ready in a white off-shoulder dress. The actress effortlessly flaunted her toned legs in the sultry asymmetrical dress. She completed her glam look with small earrings and a necklace and kept her traces open.
This time Kriti donned an abstract print number that came together at the front to create a dramatic yet gorgeous thigh-high slit.