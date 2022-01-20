Best of Kriti Sanon's casual looks

Kriti Sanon has always been on top of her fashion game with her sartorial choices. Be it a promotional event or a daily outing, her ensembles are always quirky and elegant. The actress mostly opts for comfortable, casual and stylish outfits. Here's a look at five casual style statements of Kriti Sanon, you can take inspiration from.
Photo Credit : Kunal Gupta/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The diva shared this picture of herself in a bright orange sweater. She perfectly balanced out the monotone look with silver by wearing layered silver necklaces, stacked rings and small hoops.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress took to her social media to post this gorgeous picture of her in a green co-ord set. Kriti donned a pair of high-top white shoes to break the monotony and kept her glam look elevated with a gold chain necklace, rings and hoop earrings.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The diva kept her look chic and classy with her modern touch to this retro trend quite well. She made heads turn in a stunning strapless dress featuring a frilly silhouette. Maintaining her laid-back style, she kept the accessories minimal by wearing sparkly earrings and gladiator heels.
Photo Credit : Mayur Butwani/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress looked every bit stunning in a pretty strappy dress featuring colourful prints all over. The thigh-high slit added more charm to the look.
Kriti opted for this denim on denim look and it is extremely drool-worthy. She wore blue boyfriend jeans and paired them with an oversized denim jacket above a white top. She finished her look with a pair of white sneakers.