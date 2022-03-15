Bollywood actresses inspired monotone looks for date night

1 / 6

Bollywood celebs' inspired monotone outfits

The monochromatic trend in Bollywood has struck a chord with most of the leading actresses. Not only does an outfit of a single shade radiate elegance but it also gives the liberty to experiment with some classic accessories to elevate your look. Take cues from Bollywood actresses who make monochrome outfits much more fun with vividly-hued accessories like neon footwear or red handbag. Here's a look at five times beautiful Bollywood ladies nailed the monochrome fashion trend.

Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram