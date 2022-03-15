Bollywood actresses inspired monotone looks for date night

The monochromatic trend in Bollywood has struck a chord with most of the leading actresses. Not only does an outfit of a single shade radiate elegance but it also gives the liberty to experiment with some classic accessories to elevate your look. Take cues from Bollywood actresses who make monochrome outfits much more fun with vividly-hued accessories like neon footwear or red handbag. Here's a look at five times beautiful Bollywood ladies nailed the monochrome fashion trend.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Bringing about several variations of the same colour, the actress featured head to toe green in green in a cardigan and wide-legged leather pants. Her mint green top sported a polo-style collar and a wrap-around waist.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned an all-white outfit that made her look like a goddess. She posed in a chic white dress with a plunging neckline and a classic white blazer.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The diva wore a three-piece brown suit that had a V-neck waistcoat paired with flared pants. She finished her look with gold jewellery and nude heels.
Kiara Advani channelled boss lady vibes in a purple pantsuit. The blazer sported a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves. She styled her look with embellished heels.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
The diva looked sensational in a bright neon set which was far from basic. The matching separates were a pencil skirt and ribbed crop top. Janhvi completed her monochrome look with golden earrings and kept her hair open.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram