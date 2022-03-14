Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 Times Bollywood actresses went all out with their humongous outfits

When it comes to making fashion statements, the first thing that clicks our minds is Bollywood actresses. While sometimes divas promote the less is more trend, the other time they make us feel that it is never too much when it comes to fashion. The Bollywood actresses have several times donned outfits that are humongous and simply head-turning. Here's a look at all the times B-town celebs set the internet on fire with their staggering outfits.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
This dress makes Alia Bhatt look like a bouquet of lavenders. By donning this purple dress featuring ruffles she simply managed to woo us with her innocent sass.
Photo Credit : Ami Patel's Instagram
The actress donned a strapless white gown sporting a plunging neckline. Her ball gown was beautifully accentuated with floral accents which gave it a 3D effect.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
The actress donned an off-shoulder pink gown with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist. Deepika's style quotient was totally unparalleled in this mermaid gown as she looked right of a fairytale.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The diva channelled her inner princess in a beautiful lavender gown that came with a huge train and cloud-like puffy detailing.
The diva set the internet on fire with her picture in a red gown with a long train that had feathery petals all over.
Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram