Kriti Sanon: 5 quirky Instagram captions of the actress that will ward off your weekday blues

Kriti Sanon is one of the most followed and popular actresses on social media and her millions of followers on the handles prove the same. The actress often wins hearts with her social media posts.
1477 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kriti Sanon's quirky Instagram captions

    Kriti Sanon is among those celebs who are avid users of social media. Right from sharing goofy pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon to giving a glimpse of some BTS moments, the Bachchan Pandey actress does it all and multiple instances prove the same. Kriti has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for a long time and won the hearts of the audience through her spectacular performances in movies. The audience loved her roles in Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and many others. Apart from being a talented actress, Kriti Sanon is also a fitness freak and fashion enthusiast. Her social media handles are filled with multiple posts related to these fields. However, what actually draws us towards most of her Instagram posts are the quirky captions that she adds along with them. There are multiple instances when the actress left us impressed with the way she put out the words in the posts. We will now be having a look at five of the best quirky Instagram captions shared by Kriti Sanon. Take a look below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/ Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    The Chia Pudding description

    There is no doubt that the Dilwale star’s Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding looks delicious here. But it’s her quirky points added in the caption that grab all of our attention. She writes, “Lessons learned: 1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don’t ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy (Its dessert, not salad!) 2. If you’re making it for your parents, don’t use Dark chocolate because they’ll just say “kadwa hai”!

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    The one with the Yoga pose

    Kriti Sanon doles out major fitspiration with this picture of hers. However, she again wins hearts with her quirky caption that reads, “Measuring the length of my room. One can clearly figure out after having a look at the picture why did she add these lines in the same.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    A funny post for the doggo

    This is one of the most adorable pictures of the actress with her pet dog. It was shared to mark the latter’s birthday. But there is one particular line in the caption which caught our attention. It reads, “I love you like I woof you!”

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    When Banana bread became Banana cake!

    Here’s another post in which the actress tries her hands at baking banana bread but turns out that she ended up making something else! Check out her quirky explanation here – “When you wanna bake Banana Bread but you don’t have the correct vessel..and you end up calling it “cake”! Well... Here’s some Quinoa Oats Banana Cake instead!”

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    A quirky one with Arjun Kapoor

    This lovely picture of Kriti Sanon with her Panipat co-star Arjun Kapoor is sure to win hearts. Moreover, her quirky caption is worth a read here. It goes like this, “Its not a fake laugh.. he actually makes me laugh a lot.”

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon Instagram