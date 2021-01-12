Kriti Sanon: 5 quirky Instagram captions of the actress that will ward off your weekday blues

1 / 6

Kriti Sanon's quirky Instagram captions

Kriti Sanon is among those celebs who are avid users of social media. Right from sharing goofy pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon to giving a glimpse of some BTS moments, the Bachchan Pandey actress does it all and multiple instances prove the same. Kriti has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for a long time and won the hearts of the audience through her spectacular performances in movies. The audience loved her roles in Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and many others. Apart from being a talented actress, Kriti Sanon is also a fitness freak and fashion enthusiast. Her social media handles are filled with multiple posts related to these fields. However, what actually draws us towards most of her Instagram posts are the quirky captions that she adds along with them. There are multiple instances when the actress left us impressed with the way she put out the words in the posts. We will now be having a look at five of the best quirky Instagram captions shared by Kriti Sanon. Take a look below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/ Pinkvilla