Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Kriti Sanon
/
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's 5 interesting REVELATIONS about each other speak volumes of their bond

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's 5 interesting REVELATIONS about each other speak volumes of their bond

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are undoubtedly amongst the cutest siblings duo in the industry and their social media PDA is unmissable! Speaking of that, check out the duo's interesting revelations about each other.
4344 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's interesting revelations about each other

    Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's interesting revelations about each other

    Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are undoubtedly amongst our favourite siblings duo from B-Town. Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses from B-Town. She made her on-screen debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014 co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film went to become a box office success. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in films including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat and Raabta. The actress enjoys a great fan following and has made a mark for herself in the industry. Her younger sister, Nupur Sanon has always been inclined towards performing arts and recently made her debut with the music video Pachtaoge co-starring Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Nupur also loves to sing and has sung reprised versions of songs like Nawazishein, Janam Janam, Laiyaan Laiyaan. The sisters great an amazing bond and their Instagram feeds speak volumes for it. They are currently spending their time amid quarantine together as we all are and their regular Instagram posts and stories are a delight to watch! Here are five interesting revelations made by the sisters about each other!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Kriti's possessive nature for Nupur

    Kriti's possessive nature for Nupur

    “I am five years older than Nupur... She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up...and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera make me very much emotional. I am very much protective and possessive about her,” Kriti told IANS.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Nupur's escape from awkward situations is every millennial ever

    Nupur's escape from awkward situations is every millennial ever

    In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon revealed,"Nupur's very impulsive. Every time she's angry, her only solution is going to the room."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Kriti Sanon's weird morning schedule

    Kriti Sanon's weird morning schedule

    "Kriti spends an hour in the washroom. We don't know what she does there for so long." revealed Nupur about her elder sister!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Nupur Sanon's extrovert side

    Nupur Sanon's extrovert side

    Kriti revealed in a conversation with Pinkvilla that in spite of being in Mumbai since almost 7 years, she had countable friends. Meanwhile, Nupur has made like 'some fifty friends' in a span of 1.5 years!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Kriti Sanon's most 'embarrassing' quality

    Kriti Sanon's most 'embarrassing' quality

    In a hilarious game round, Nupur revealed the cutest secret that Kriti gets drunk on hardly a glass of wine which she feels is the most embarrassing and weird quality of hers!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan\'s 6 relatable Instagram posts you should check out
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's 6 relatable Instagram posts you should check out
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt\'s 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours
Mouni Roy\'s painting to Hina Khan\'s sketch, check out amazing artwork done by celebs during the quarantine
Mouni Roy's painting to Hina Khan's sketch, check out amazing artwork done by celebs during the quarantine
PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn\'s most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out
PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn's most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out
Hrithik Roshan: How the \'Greek God\' of Bollywood manages to be fit and look great at 46
Hrithik Roshan: How the 'Greek God' of Bollywood manages to be fit and look great at 46

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement