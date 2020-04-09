/
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's 5 interesting REVELATIONS about each other speak volumes of their bond
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are undoubtedly amongst the cutest siblings duo in the industry and their social media PDA is unmissable! Speaking of that, check out the duo's interesting revelations about each other.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4344 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 9, 2020 06:45 pm
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's interesting revelations about each other
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are undoubtedly amongst our favourite siblings duo from B-Town. Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses from B-Town. She made her on-screen debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014 co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film went to become a box office success. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in films including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat and Raabta. The actress enjoys a great fan following and has made a mark for herself in the industry. Her younger sister, Nupur Sanon has always been inclined towards performing arts and recently made her debut with the music video Pachtaoge co-starring Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Nupur also loves to sing and has sung reprised versions of songs like Nawazishein, Janam Janam, Laiyaan Laiyaan. The sisters great an amazing bond and their Instagram feeds speak volumes for it. They are currently spending their time amid quarantine together as we all are and their regular Instagram posts and stories are a delight to watch! Here are five interesting revelations made by the sisters about each other!
Kriti's possessive nature for Nupur
“I am five years older than Nupur... She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up...and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera make me very much emotional. I am very much protective and possessive about her,” Kriti told IANS.
Nupur's escape from awkward situations is every millennial ever
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon revealed,"Nupur's very impulsive. Every time she's angry, her only solution is going to the room."
Kriti Sanon's weird morning schedule
"Kriti spends an hour in the washroom. We don't know what she does there for so long." revealed Nupur about her elder sister!
Nupur Sanon's extrovert side
Kriti revealed in a conversation with Pinkvilla that in spite of being in Mumbai since almost 7 years, she had countable friends. Meanwhile, Nupur has made like 'some fifty friends' in a span of 1.5 years!
Kriti Sanon's most 'embarrassing' quality
In a hilarious game round, Nupur revealed the cutest secret that Kriti gets drunk on hardly a glass of wine which she feels is the most embarrassing and weird quality of hers!
