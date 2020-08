1 / 8

Pictures of Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra made fans go crazy over their sizzling chemistry

Kriti Sanon never fails to amuse her audience with her powerful performances on-screen and her beauty. Kriti made her B-town debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Post that, she has been part of films such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The Raabta actress is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her in house quarantine activities be it cooking or some hair trimming session with younger sister Nupur Sanon. Born into a Punjabi family excelling in academia, the actress' mother is a Physics professor and her father is a Chartered Accountant. The actress herself is an electrical engineer and never really thought she would end up becoming an actress. The actress' chemistry with her co star always makes a special place in the hearts of her fans and we have these throwback pictures of Sidharth Malhotra with the beautiful actress from Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash last year where their chemistry is for sure 10 on 10. The duo has worked in commercials before but are yet to share a space on the big screen. Both the actors hail from Delhi and have made it big in the world of cinema with their hard work. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Meanwhile, Kriti will be next seen in Mimi, Bachchan Panday, Dinesh Vijan's next with Rajkummar Rao, and a Vikas Bahl film alongside Amitabh Bachchan and as per reports might play the lead in Krrish 4.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani