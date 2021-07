1 / 6

Kriti Sanon loves being with her family and these pictures prove the same

Kriti Sanon, born on July 27, 1990, is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Having no background in the world of movies, Kriti Sanon has successfully made her own way into becoming an actor in Bollywood. She debuted in 2014 and has never looked back, showcasing an even better performance with each movie. Recently, Kriti Sanon has been bagging many praises for the Laxman Utekar directorial. It is based on the concept of surrogacy and has created a stir in the society. Kriti Sanon has always had a very busy working schedule, but she has always remained true to her roots, making sure to spend enough time with her family. Today, as Kriti Sanon turns a year older, here are pictures of the actor that prove she shares a close relationship with her family. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla