/
/
/
Kriti Sanon’s zero make up selfies prove she does not require any cosmetics; Take a look
Kriti Sanon’s zero make up selfies prove she does not require any cosmetics; Take a look
The Heropanti actress pulls a no cosmetic look confidently and still glows. The actress has been lately seen doing a lot of films as well as commercials. Have a look at the actresses stunning zero make up selfies
1 / 10
A look at Kriti Sanon's admirable no make up selfies
While many actresses in the industry shy from a no make up appearance we have one actress who slays the look with sheer confidence and that is none other than Kriti Sanon. Seems like the Heropanti actress does not require any cosmetic nor a filter to compensate for the absence of make up as she embraces her natural beauty with much ease. We often wonder how the actress carries her effortless and confident self all times, be it with or without make up. Recently, the actress was taken aback by his favourite co-star Sushant Sigh Rajput’s unforeseen demise. After which she took to the social media to address the issue of the Bollywood industry coming to the forefront suddenly in all-praise for the late actor, exclaiming that social media is ‘fake, toxic and unreal’. Even though the actress is still trying to cope with the loss of her co-star from the 2017 film Raabta, she recently shared a cryptic couplet on her Instagram handle, a month after Sushant’s death. But leaving everything aside the actress is all excited about SSR’s posthumous film Dil Bechara as she shared the film’s poster that is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. However, we are certain that the Dilwale film actress shall continue to take the entertainment industry as well as the social media by storm by her appealing performance and we already cannot wait to see more of her on-screen. Let’s have a look at Kriti’s zero make up selfies
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Monochrome Selfie
Be it a colourful picture or a monochrome she still looks so good!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Pawsome Awesome
Two cuties together make the selfie wholesome and our hearts go ‘awww’.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Is it in the genes?
The selfie of her cute little puppy along with her flawless sister Kriti confirms that the beauty gene flows in their family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Can’t stop admiring
The trio’s selfie is loaded with cuteness which makes our heart melt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Selfie under bed covers
Now that is something not many try to do but the actress still pulled it off with not much light.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Sun-kissed glow
The ray of sun on her face highlights her beauty even more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Post-workout shenanigans
Only Kriti can look so fresh even after an intense workout session.
9 / 10
Goofy smile
The actress is all smiles in this selfie with Arjun Kapoor as she shuts him up with her hand on his mouth.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Kisses and snuggles
Kriti’s love for dogs is evident in this selfie as she kisses the pet.
Photo Credit : Instagram