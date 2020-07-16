Kriti Sanon’s zero make up selfies prove she does not require any cosmetics; Take a look

1 / 10

A look at Kriti Sanon's admirable no make up selfies

While many actresses in the industry shy from a no make up appearance we have one actress who slays the look with sheer confidence and that is none other than Kriti Sanon. Seems like the Heropanti actress does not require any cosmetic nor a filter to compensate for the absence of make up as she embraces her natural beauty with much ease. We often wonder how the actress carries her effortless and confident self all times, be it with or without make up. Recently, the actress was taken aback by his favourite co-star Sushant Sigh Rajput’s unforeseen demise. After which she took to the social media to address the issue of the Bollywood industry coming to the forefront suddenly in all-praise for the late actor, exclaiming that social media is ‘fake, toxic and unreal’. Even though the actress is still trying to cope with the loss of her co-star from the 2017 film Raabta, she recently shared a cryptic couplet on her Instagram handle, a month after Sushant’s death. But leaving everything aside the actress is all excited about SSR’s posthumous film Dil Bechara as she shared the film’s poster that is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. However, we are certain that the Dilwale film actress shall continue to take the entertainment industry as well as the social media by storm by her appealing performance and we already cannot wait to see more of her on-screen. Let’s have a look at Kriti’s zero make up selfies

Photo Credit : Instagram