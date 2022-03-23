Kriti Sanon's best ever ethnic looks

Kriti Sanon did not take too long to mark her territory in the Bollywood film industry. From her spectacular acting skills to her fashion sense, she's got it all. Apart from her gorgeous street style looks, the diva has also managed to embrace her culture in radiant ethnic outfits. Let's take a look at five times Kriti Sanin managed to look stunning in different traditional ensembles.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Steering away from the pastel trend, Kriti Sanon made a bold statement in a bright pink ensemble. Her gorgeous saree was replete with multi-coloured floral motifs. It also sported a delicate lace border all along its pallu. She teamed her saree with a super-stylish backless blouse that had a pretty knot design at the back.
Photo Credit : Harjeet Singh/Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress once again made heads turn in a white gown that blended the elegance of a ruched bodycon dress and an ethnic lehenga. The diva's gorgeous gown sported a fit and flare silhouette with a ruched bodycon design that gave it a modern touch while the flared off-white skirt with golden embroidery gave it an ethnic look.
Kriti certainly made a case for modern attire in this yellow saree featuring a ruffled pallu and blouse with off-shoulder sleeves. She complimented her look with a matching embroidered belt and looked beautiful as ever.
Photo Credit : Aarish Bhathena/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The diva set the internet on fire by donning a golden brown saree that had reflective golden designs and an antique zari work on it.
Photo Credit : Dev Purbiya/Kriti Sanon's Instagram
This time she opted for a classic black Anarkali suit that had red and white floral prints around its hem. While the outfit was a simple one, she added her own unique yet classy twist to it by styling it up with a vintage hairdo.
Photo Credit : Kunal Gupta/Kriti Sanon's Instagram