Kriti Sanon's Birthday Special: Mimi actress' incredibly adorable throwback PHOTOS are here to bless your feed

Kriti Sanon's birthday wishes have already started flooding social media and as the actress turns 30, take a look at these throwback photos from her childhood to her college days.
869 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 10
    Kriti Sanon's cutest throwback photos

    Kriti Sanon is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday today. The actress turns 30 today and social media is already flooded with good wishes for the actress on her special day. Kriti made her B-town debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Post that, she has been part of films such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The Raabta actress is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress has made us fall in love with the characters she portrays on screen. Opening about her earlier days in Bollywood and she shared"When I came to Mumbai I was very lost. I didn't know anybody. I had no idea about how to start. How do I approach people? Then, I was with an agency and things moved a bit. People are constantly judging you. There are 10000 people telling you, 'Yeh karo, yeh mat karo'. Maybe you should change the way you look or start dressing up. Star kids get their second film even before their first releases. We have to prove our worth with our films." Born into a Punjabi family excelling in academia, the actress' mother is a Physics professor and her father is a Chartered Accountant. The actress herself is an electrical engineer and never really thought she would end up becoming an actress. Today we have these incredible throwback photos of the actress. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Pranks with the best

    Kriti with her sister Nupur as a kid enjoying a cute conversation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Bole Chudiyan

    One cannot miss her sweet smile in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The tightest and warmest hugs

    Kriti Sanon with her parents as she enjoys a cuddle session with her mum.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The best one in the clan

    Nupur in the cutest hairdo with Kriti as they pose for a cute snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Look at this cutie

    We cannot get over those fringes and that smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Queen of cute expressions since childhood

    Kriti picks her sister as she gets candidly framed in the sweetest expression.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The Sanon family picture

    The actress with her family in this sweetest throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    The actress in a fun throwback picture with her close ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Papa's favourites

    The never-ending love and the fight who is the favorite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

