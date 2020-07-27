Kriti Sanon's Birthday Special: Mimi actress' incredibly adorable throwback PHOTOS are here to bless your feed

1 / 10

Kriti Sanon's cutest throwback photos

Kriti Sanon is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday today. The actress turns 30 today and social media is already flooded with good wishes for the actress on her special day. Kriti made her B-town debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Post that, she has been part of films such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The Raabta actress is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress has made us fall in love with the characters she portrays on screen. Opening about her earlier days in Bollywood and she shared"When I came to Mumbai I was very lost. I didn't know anybody. I had no idea about how to start. How do I approach people? Then, I was with an agency and things moved a bit. People are constantly judging you. There are 10000 people telling you, 'Yeh karo, yeh mat karo'. Maybe you should change the way you look or start dressing up. Star kids get their second film even before their first releases. We have to prove our worth with our films." Born into a Punjabi family excelling in academia, the actress' mother is a Physics professor and her father is a Chartered Accountant. The actress herself is an electrical engineer and never really thought she would end up becoming an actress. Today we have these incredible throwback photos of the actress. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram