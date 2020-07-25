/
Kriti Sanon's endearing smile in the THROWBACK pictures will take away your lockdown blues
Kriti Sanon has been on a success ride with a successive hit of her commercially successful Bareilly ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. Check out breath-taking photos of Kriti Sanon which will leave you enthralled.
1 / 11
A look at Kriti Sanon's radiating smile in these throwback photos
Kriti Sanon has been spending her quarantine period at home with her family and two furballs. With enough unrestrained time in hand, the actress has been sharing her lesser-known talent on social media with her fans of which not many are aware of and that is poetry. In addition, the actress is exploring new skills like cooking and baking for which her social media account stands as a proof of it. After being a showstopper for various designers, Kriti Sanon has made a foray into designing. The actress in collaboration with Anjana Reddy opened her own clothing line, labelled ‘Ms Taken’. Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Her upcoming films include Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao. Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s forthcoming film, Mimi which is a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The film reportedly depicts the tale of an aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is in its last phase with some sequences yet to be filmed, which might result to delay in the release of the movie from the former expected date. The Heropanti actress’ social media is lively with her pictures and her smile is one of her most beautiful assets. We bring you these mesmerising pictures of Panipat actress Kriti Sanon that shall make your day even better!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
What’s the joke?
The actress is jubilant in her teeth-to-teeth smile. We wonder what’s the reason!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Beach side and a relaxed time
In a black monokini, the actress enjoys the beach and also her 22M followers on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Ganpati Bappa Moreya
When God is there to take away all your stress and worries then why distress?
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Just being a tourist
Visiting cliché places like a tourist is all of us! And that’s no different for Kriti either.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Family above all
Kriti is happy to be with her family as they all celebrate an occasion together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
One with PC
The actress looks like an ecstatic fan upon meeting the Bollywood diva and role model Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Winter makes me happy
All layered Kriti looks elated midst sprawling Alps of Switzerland.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Just girls thing
The actress smiles through as she tackles a huge pile of clothes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
The pooch and the oomph
Kriti snuggles up to her pet dog as she enjoys her time with her dog.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Toddler love
Cannot really decide who's cuter!
Photo Credit : Instagram