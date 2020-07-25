Kriti Sanon's endearing smile in the THROWBACK pictures will take away your lockdown blues

1 / 11

A look at Kriti Sanon's radiating smile in these throwback photos

Kriti Sanon has been spending her quarantine period at home with her family and two furballs. With enough unrestrained time in hand, the actress has been sharing her lesser-known talent on social media with her fans of which not many are aware of and that is poetry. In addition, the actress is exploring new skills like cooking and baking for which her social media account stands as a proof of it. After being a showstopper for various designers, Kriti Sanon has made a foray into designing. The actress in collaboration with Anjana Reddy opened her own clothing line, labelled ‘Ms Taken’. Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Her upcoming films include Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao. Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s forthcoming film, Mimi which is a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The film reportedly depicts the tale of an aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is in its last phase with some sequences yet to be filmed, which might result to delay in the release of the movie from the former expected date. The Heropanti actress’ social media is lively with her pictures and her smile is one of her most beautiful assets. We bring you these mesmerising pictures of Panipat actress Kriti Sanon that shall make your day even better!

