Kriti Sanon's stunning looks from Bachchhan Paandey's promotion

Kriti Sanon has always slashed a fashionable figure. Dozens of stylish pictures are churned out every week to acquaint us with her eccentric ethnic wardrobe and bang-on off-duty style. The actress' last few outings have been no less than remarkable, fashion-wise. The diva is dolled up for her latest release alongside Akshay Kumar. The gorgeous looks of Kriti Sanon from Bachchhan Paandey's promotions are terrific and we are totally digging for it. Here's a look at all the glamorous outfits Kriti Sanon donned for Bachchhan Paandey's promotions.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress donned this tangerine dress for a photoshoot before promoting Bachchhan Paandey. Looking like a complete style queen, the diva nailed the mini dress from the shelves of designer Alina Anwar.
Kriti Sanon has been sharing several sizzling pictures on her social media and is giving us goosebumps with her swagger fashion moments. In the click, the actress can be seen wearing a classy pink mini bodycon dress.
Kriti looked stunning in a pink saree sporting floral prints and a black border. She completed her look with a neat bun adorned with red flowers all over.
This time she donned a sheer saree beautified with hand-painted sparkly bits in blue and baby pink all over it. Its hem was adorned with double-tiered sequins in pastel colours and solid piping. She paired her six yards with a blue corset that had a plain body.
The diva clad herself in a beautiful orange saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.