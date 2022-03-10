Kriti Sanon's stunning looks from Bachchhan Paandey's promotion

1 / 6

Kriti Sanon's sizzling looks from Bachchhan Paandey promotions

Kriti Sanon has always slashed a fashionable figure. Dozens of stylish pictures are churned out every week to acquaint us with her eccentric ethnic wardrobe and bang-on off-duty style. The actress' last few outings have been no less than remarkable, fashion-wise. The diva is dolled up for her latest release alongside Akshay Kumar. The gorgeous looks of Kriti Sanon from Bachchhan Paandey's promotions are terrific and we are totally digging for it. Here's a look at all the glamorous outfits Kriti Sanon donned for Bachchhan Paandey's promotions.

Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram