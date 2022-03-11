Kriti Sanon's stunning saree looks

    Kriti Sanon inspired saree looks

    If you are looking to give your traditional wardrobe a classy twist, nothing works better than a saree. And who better to turn to for inspiration than B-town's biggest fashionista, Kriti Sanon. The actress has always proved that she has a thing for sarees. Be it an award function or film promotion, the diva loves to don the ethnic saree. Statement sleeves, ruffles on the pallu, or Indo-western drapes, she has a way of giving her saree looks a trendy and fun twist. Here's a look at five of Kriti Sanon's most gorgeous sarees.

    True beauty in saree

    Kriti Sanon looked glamorous in a pink saree featuring a black border and floral prints. She completed her glam look with a neat bun decorated with red flowers all over.

    Elegance personified in blue

    This time she dolled up in a sheer saree beautified with sparkly bits in blue and pink all over it. The hem of the saree was adorned with double-tiered sequins in beautiful pastels and solid piping.

    Bright & beautiful

    The actress clad herself in a ravishing orange saree from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

    Banarsi look

    During the promotions of one of her movies, Kriti Sanon wore a vibrant pink Banarasi saree. The saree sported a light green border and cherry blossom motifs. She opted to wear a strapless blouse which was held together by a knot.

    Golden girl

    The diva looked like a goddess in a golden saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The gold zari with sequence and golden thread work mixed with the contemporary golden metallic pallu makes it timeless and unique.

