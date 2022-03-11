Kriti Sanon's stunning saree looks

1 / 6

Kriti Sanon inspired saree looks

If you are looking to give your traditional wardrobe a classy twist, nothing works better than a saree. And who better to turn to for inspiration than B-town's biggest fashionista, Kriti Sanon. The actress has always proved that she has a thing for sarees. Be it an award function or film promotion, the diva loves to don the ethnic saree. Statement sleeves, ruffles on the pallu, or Indo-western drapes, she has a way of giving her saree looks a trendy and fun twist. Here's a look at five of Kriti Sanon's most gorgeous sarees.

Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram