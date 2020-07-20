Mimi actor Kriti Sanon looks radiant as she gets spotted post salon session amid COVID 19; See Photos

1 / 8

Kriti Sanon gets spotted at a salon with mom

Kriti Sanon made her big-screen debut in 2014 with the romantic action drama Heropanti opposite debutante Tiger Shroff. She was widely recognised and appreciated for her talent and beauty by the critics as well as the audience. With a filmography consisting of several brilliant films, she has proved herself as a versatile and bankable actress. From Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi to Dilwale, she has done a fantastic job in all her films and often leaves the fans swooning over her beauty and talent. Kriti will be soon seen in the upcoming film Mimi which is also one of the most anticipated films this year. She has also been a part of Telugu films like 1: Nenokkadine and Dohchay. Apart from her talent, she also possesses a great sense of style. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. The actress has been spending this lockdown with her family. Her camaraderie with sister Nupur will leave you in awe of the sibling's duo. However, she is also surely missing work! In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti admitted that she is now missing work. As India eases restrictions, Kriti revealed that she is looking forward to going back on set. “For the first month or so, I was chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my ‘normal, daily’ routine,” the actress said. She added, "Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people. But in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great." The actress confessed that keeping a track of what day and date it is during lockdown was quite a task. Kriti will be soon resuming work and will have her hands full as she will begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal. "Whenever I start working again, I guess I will value that a lot, and also enjoy it much more," reveals Kriti. The actress stepped out today for a precautionary salon session with her mother Geeta Sanon amid the ongoing COVID crises and looked chic and stylish as always. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani