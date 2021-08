1 / 6

Kriti Sanon & Tara Sutaria slay in comfy yet casual attires

Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon are two of the hottest actresses of B-town currently. On the one hand, Kriti is riding high on the success of her recently released movie Mimi, whereas Tara is making headlines for all the exciting films in her kitty. Both these actresses make for a perfect muse for the paps whenever they step out, and their fashion game always is a head-turner. Tara and Kriti were both spotted in the city, and they were seen in very comfy yet stylish outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani