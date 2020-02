1 / 6

Kriti Sanon's airport style

Kriti Sanon made her big screen debut in 2014 with the romantic action drama Heropanti opposite debutante Tiger Shroff. She was widely recognised and appreciated for her talent and beauty by the critics as well as the audience. With a filmography consisting of over ten films, she has proved herself as a versatile and bankable actress. She has also been a part of Telugu films like 1: Nenokkadine and Dohchay. Apart from her talent, she also possesses a great sense of style. She was recently spotted at the airport in a cool and comfy look that is a must have in your closet. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani