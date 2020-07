1 / 5

Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon get snapped by the paparazzi in the city

Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are currently one of the most popular divas of B-town. The two of them have showcased their respective skills in every movie they have acted in till date. Be it acting or be it dance, the two beauties are incomparable. Well, of course, Nora gets a Brownie point in this regard as the stunning diva dances like a pro in every song she has featured in till date! However, when it comes to acting, Kriti Sanon always nails it! Well, the Coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected everyone’s lives as well as their daily routines. However, with the beginning of the ‘unlock’ phase, the people have slowly returned to normalcy. We also get to spot a few of our beloved celebs on the streets at times like we used to do before! For instance, the paparazzi got a chance to click the two beauties Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in two different places on Wednesday. Check out their pictures below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani