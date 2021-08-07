PICS: Kriti Sanon looks chic in a crop top & distressed jeans; Varun Dhawan flaunts his love for Tupac in OOTD

1 / 6

Bhediya co-stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan spotted in city

It's the weekend and Bollywood stars are making the most of it by heading out of their homes but with all COVID 19 cautions. Speaking of this, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen in Bhediya, were spotted in the city separately as they went out and about their work. Over the past few weeks, Kriti has been spending time at home and has been gearing up for her next film, Ganapath. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla too, Kriti opened up about working with Tiger Shroff in the film and expressed that she is excited to do action. On the other hand, Varun has been spending time at home with his wife Natasha Dalal and pet Joey. Since the big reveal, Varun has been making the most of his time with his pet Joey and recently too, he dropped the cutest photos with his pet beagle as it napped with the Bhediya actor at home. Varun's cute photos with Joey had left netizens gushing over the cuteness. Amid all this, the Bhediya co-stars stepped out in the city and were snapped by the paparazzi at separate locations. Their stylish looks of the day will surely inspire you for your next outing. Check out the cool photos of Kriti and Varun as they were snapped in the city today.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani