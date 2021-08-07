Advertisement
  4. PICS: Kriti Sanon looks chic in a crop top & distressed jeans; Varun Dhawan flaunts his love for Tupac in OOTD

Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted in the city today. While Kriti opted for a chic look, Varun kept it comfy for his outing.
  • 1 / 6
    Bhediya co-stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan spotted in city

    It's the weekend and Bollywood stars are making the most of it by heading out of their homes but with all COVID 19 cautions. Speaking of this, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen in Bhediya, were spotted in the city separately as they went out and about their work. Over the past few weeks, Kriti has been spending time at home and has been gearing up for her next film, Ganapath. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla too, Kriti opened up about working with Tiger Shroff in the film and expressed that she is excited to do action. On the other hand, Varun has been spending time at home with his wife Natasha Dalal and pet Joey. Since the big reveal, Varun has been making the most of his time with his pet Joey and recently too, he dropped the cutest photos with his pet beagle as it napped with the Bhediya actor at home. Varun's cute photos with Joey had left netizens gushing over the cuteness. Amid all this, the Bhediya co-stars stepped out in the city and were snapped by the paparazzi at separate locations. Their stylish looks of the day will surely inspire you for your next outing. Check out the cool photos of Kriti and Varun as they were snapped in the city today.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Keeping it chic and classy

    Kriti was seen making her way inside a building when she was snapped by the paparazzi. She is seen opting for a multi-coloured striped crochet crop top with distressed jeans for the day.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Rightly accessorising with COVID 19 caution

    The Bhediya actress has been ensuring that she follows all COVID 19 protocols when she steps out in the city. Kriti is seen leaving her hair open and opting for a black mask for today. She added white sneakers to complete her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Love for late rapper Tupac

    Varun Dhawan was seen opting for a grey hoodie with a quote by the late rapper and his picture in the back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Adding a cool touch with a cap

    The Bhediya actor kept his look for the day casual. However, Varun added a cool touch to it with a beret. The actor also was seen keeping his distance from paps whilst sporting a white mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Camaraderie with paparazzi

    Among the stars who share a great rapport with paps, Varun is known to be their favourite. Today too, the Bhediya actor obliged for photos while heading out. He is seen showing a 'victory' sign to the photographers from a distance and acknowledging them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani