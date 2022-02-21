Ranveer Singh to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood celebs who won at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022

    Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners 2022

    The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were announced in a star-studded ceremony on February 20, 2022. The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards is the highest award in the Bollywood film industry and is annually presented by the directorate of film festivals. It is named after Dadasaheb Phalke aka Dhundiraj Govind who is regarded as the father of Hindi cinema. Here's a list of Bollywood celebs who won at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022.

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor title for his performance in the movie 83 which was a sports drama film helmed by Kabir Singh. The movie is based on the story of the Indian national cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor Female Award at Dadasaheb International Film Festival 2022 for her acclaimed performance in the movie Mimi. The diva played the lead role in the comedy-drama.

    Manoj Bajpayee

    Manoj Bajpayee received the award for Best Actor for the web series. The actor won the title for the series The Family Man 2.

    Raveena Tandon

    The actress received the title of Best Actress in the category of web series. The diva won the award for the Aranyak which was released on Netflix.

    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Sherry bagged the title of Best Debut at the Award ceremony. Sunil Shetty's son Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria.

