When Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput sported the same pants

Kriti Sanon recently celebrated her birthday and social media flooded with sweet messages and posts for the Mimi actress from her friends and family. The actress shared a heartwarming poem on Instagram “And in between guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.” As soon as Kriti shared this on social media, many of her friends from the film fraternity including her sister Nupur Sanon, Dabboo Ratnani, Mukesh Chhabra, and others heaped her with praises. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The Raabta actress is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress has made us fall in love with the characters she portrays on screen. We miss spotting her in the city just like some other actors. Recently we came across a throwback picture of the actress on the way to a salon where she was seen donning the same grey pants like Mira Rajput. Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in the year 2015. Now, they are the proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. The celeb-wife is a hands-on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with their pictures. Take a look at these pictures of the celebs where they were seen donning the same pants for two different occasions.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani