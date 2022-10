Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal twin in ethnic wear; Ananya Panday dons golden lehenga

Kriti Sanon is throwing a grand Diwali bash in the city tonight. The Bhediya actress is hosting a star-studded party as the Festival of Lights is just around the corner. Among others, her co-star Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at the party with his ladylove Natasha Dalal. The husband-and-wife duo donned stunning ethnic wear as they arrived hand-in-hand at the party. Apart from them, Ananya Panday was also seen attending the bash. The young actress arrived in her stylish best as she donned a breathtaking golden lehenga for the special night. Tahira Kashyap was photographed at the event too. Other celebs who were papped include Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh among others. Let’s take a look at Varun, Natasha, Ananya, and Tahira’s latest photos from the party.