Krushna Abhishek: PHOTOS of him with Rayaan & Krishaang prove his kids are complete ‘papa’s boys’

Krushna Abhishek is considered as one of the best comedians in India. He has also made a successful career for himself in the field of acting. The celebrity made the headlines when he tied the knot with Kashmera Shah. The couple have been in a happy marriage for seven years now. They are proud parents of adorable little twin boys, Rayaan and Krishaang. The Kapil Sharma Show cast member has often left fans awestruck by sharing pictures with his children, which prove the twins are complete “papa’s boys”. Here are pictures that prove Krushna Abhishek is the best father and shares a close relationship with his children. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Krushna Abhishek Instagram
Krushna Abhishek turns photographer for his twins, Rayaan and Krishaang, as he clicks an adorable picture of them.
Krushna shares a picture with his children, revealing that he is completely “blessed having them” in his life.
The actor’s picture with his baby boys is adorable and he reveals that it is a “wonderful feeling” when he arrives home and his “munchkins” run up to him at the door.
Krushna shares a selfie of himself with his sons as they make goofy faces for the camera.
Krushna Abhishek and his “boys”, Rayaan and Krishaang, get clicked as they leave for a vacation.