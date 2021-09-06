Krushna Abhishek: PHOTOS of him with Rayaan & Krishaang prove his kids are complete ‘papa’s boys’

1 / 6

Pictures of Krushna Abhishek with his sons

Krushna Abhishek is considered as one of the best comedians in India. He has also made a successful career for himself in the field of acting. The celebrity made the headlines when he tied the knot with Kashmera Shah. The couple have been in a happy marriage for seven years now. They are proud parents of adorable little twin boys, Rayaan and Krishaang. The Kapil Sharma Show cast member has often left fans awestruck by sharing pictures with his children, which prove the twins are complete “papa’s boys”. Here are pictures that prove Krushna Abhishek is the best father and shares a close relationship with his children. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Krushna Abhishek Instagram