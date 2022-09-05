Krushna Abhishek's 5 childhood PICS

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is among the top comedian and has been entertaining the audience for years. From kids and youngsters to senior citizens, he is famous among the audience of all age groups and enjoys unconditional love and attention from fans. He has been a part of the industry for many years now and did many projects and gained immense popularity over the years. Krushna Abhishek's real name is Abhishek Sharma and was born on 30 May 1983. The actor has maintained a quite active presence on his social media handle and often shares a glimpse of his childhood pictures. Let's take a look at some adorable childhood pictures of Krushna Abhishek:
Photo Credit : Krushna Abhishek Instagram
Krushna Abhishek's this adorable childhood picture can melt many hearts. Sharing this photo, Krushna had captioned, "Got a bachpan ka pic. Actually abhi bhi innocent heeee hun main my son piku is ditto same to same copy".
Here, Krushna shared a picture of his most memorable and precious moment with his father. In the caption of this photo, he wrote, "Me n my dad. What a lovely pic just found today same kurta pajamaa was such a calm n good child never knew will be such a mastikhor when grow up."
Krushna shared this adorable picture on Mother's Day. Along with him, we can also spot Arti Singh, his sister in this picture. Sharing this the comedian wrote, "Happy mothers day to all of u that's me and arti."
Another photo with his father. In the caption, he wrote, "Sons first hero and a daughters first love we miss u daddy I still feel u there with me protecting us i miss the time and moments spent with u and hv the best memories love ur patents when they r alive respect them enjoy their abuses and anger as they r for ur betterment or else ul miss them later."
Wishing his little sister, Krushna had uploaded this picture on her birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest sister love u the most n I pray u get the best in the world what ever u wish in life the most amazing soul I know love u the most @artisingh5 happy birthday and ya that's me and arti."