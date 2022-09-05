Krushna Abhishek's 5 childhood PICS

1 / 6

Krushna Abhishek's childhood PICS

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is among the top comedian and has been entertaining the audience for years. From kids and youngsters to senior citizens, he is famous among the audience of all age groups and enjoys unconditional love and attention from fans. He has been a part of the industry for many years now and did many projects and gained immense popularity over the years. Krushna Abhishek's real name is Abhishek Sharma and was born on 30 May 1983. The actor has maintained a quite active presence on his social media handle and often shares a glimpse of his childhood pictures. Let's take a look at some adorable childhood pictures of Krushna Abhishek:

Photo Credit : Krushna Abhishek Instagram