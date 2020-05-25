Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Check out the Malang star's most adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

1 / 15

Kunal Kemmu's adorable moments with daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor who never fails to entertain his fans turns a year older today. Kunal made his debut with Sir as a child actor. Some of his memorable performances as an actor include Raja Hindustani, Bloody Money, Zakhm, Traffic Signal, Kalyug, Dhol, Golmaal, Go Goa Gone, Kalank and more. The actor who is known for his good looks and personality was last seen in Malang opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. He delivered a smashing performance in the same. When it comes to personal life, Kunal is happily married to Soha Ali Khan. The actor is very active on social media. He often keeps sharing his romantic photos with Soha. The couple has a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor's father-daughter moments shared by him are priceless. In an interview with a leading daily, Kunal Kemmu had revealed that his life now revolves around his baby girl. 'She has become the centre of attention in my life,' he said. When asked him about her name, Kunal said that she was named 'Inaaya Naumi' as she was born on the day of Naumi. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the actor's adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Photo Credit : Instagram