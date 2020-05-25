Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kunal Khemu
/
Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Check out the Malang star's most adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Check out the Malang star's most adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is popular actor of Bollywood. He is a doting father to his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the actor's adorable moments with Inaaya.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 12:57 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Kunal Kemmu's adorable moments with daughter Inaaya

    Kunal Kemmu's adorable moments with daughter Inaaya

    Kunal Kemmu is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor who never fails to entertain his fans turns a year older today. Kunal made his debut with Sir as a child actor. Some of his memorable performances as an actor include Raja Hindustani, Bloody Money, Zakhm, Traffic Signal, Kalyug, Dhol, Golmaal, Go Goa Gone, Kalank and more. The actor who is known for his good looks and personality was last seen in Malang opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. He delivered a smashing performance in the same. When it comes to personal life, Kunal is happily married to Soha Ali Khan. The actor is very active on social media. He often keeps sharing his romantic photos with Soha. The couple has a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor's father-daughter moments shared by him are priceless. In an interview with a leading daily, Kunal Kemmu had revealed that his life now revolves around his baby girl. 'She has become the centre of attention in my life,' he said. When asked him about her name, Kunal said that she was named 'Inaaya Naumi' as she was born on the day of Naumi. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the actor's adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Daddy's little girl

    Daddy's little girl

    The actor captioned this snap as, "Because information is power."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Biker baby

    Biker baby

    This pic is too adorable for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Beautiful pic

    Beautiful pic

    "My life as I lay under it," captioned Kunal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Poser

    Poser

    Both daddy and daughter keeping it cool.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    "I've got the whole world in my hands," captioned Kunal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    London diaries

    London diaries

    Making memories with his baby girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Happy together

    Happy together

    Inaaya is a beach baby.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Awesome click

    Awesome click

    Soha Ali Khan captioned this one as, "Walk with me, hold my hand - teach me things I have yet to understand."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    And moments like this...!

    And moments like this...!

    How beautiful is this snap of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Cutest

    Cutest

    "The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you," captioned Kunal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Here's the father-daughter duo posing with Taimur Ali Khan!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    This pic is adorable beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Happy child

    Happy child

    This pic was shared by Soha Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Lockdown diaries

    Lockdown diaries

    Soha Ali Khan shared this pic and captioned it as, "It's just a 'matar' of time."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids
Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day
Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS
From Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone; Actors\' most relatable post quarantine plans REVEALED
From Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone; Actors' most relatable post quarantine plans REVEALED
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to slay effortlessly in a pantsuit; Have a look at the star\'s chic collection
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to slay effortlessly in a pantsuit; Have a look at the star's chic collection
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya\'s beautiful selection of ethnic looks from saree, sharara to lehengas is noteworthy
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's beautiful selection of ethnic looks from saree, sharara to lehengas is noteworthy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement