Sneak peeks of Shraddha Arya's wedding

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is setting social media on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous wedding looks. The TV actress tied the knot with Naval Officer Rahul Sharma on 16th November 2021 in the presence of her close family and friends in Delhi. Going by the glamorous pictures of their big fat wedding that are doing the rounds on social media, the wedding seems no less than a fairytale affair.

Photo Credit : Sunny Shandil's Instagram