Kurt Cobain-Courtney Love 30th Wedding Anniversary: Couple's 5 best moments together

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Courtney Love's relationship appeared like a wonderful rock and roll fairytale at the time, but given what happened, their love was far from ideal. Despite the fact that the relationship between the two grunge rock legends ended in tragedy, there were some positive aspects to it. There are many secrets that have yet to be exposed, but based on what we know so far, Kurt and Courtney's love was once a wonderful thing. There's no way we'll ever weary of hearing about Kurt, Courtney, and their daughter, Frances, who is carrying on the Cobain legacy in a variety of ways. Their romance and marriage definitely had a big impact on music fans, as countless people still talk about them and their daughter to this day.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
It's difficult to say when Cobain and Love first met. According to Michael Azerrad's biography Come As You Are, the two met in early 1989 during a Dharma Bums show, where Nirvana was the opening act.
Love found out she was pregnant in early 1992. While Nirvana was still on tour in support of Nevermind, the couple decided to get married. Cobain and Love married on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 24th.
The couple's early years were hampered by joint drug use, but by the time Love found out she was pregnant, both had tried to get clean.
Photo Credit : Courtney Love Instagram
The Cobain family's most public appearance happened in 1993, when all three members attended the MTV Video Music Awards. Love was photographed cradling Frances and Cobain was photographed feeding her with a bottle.
There's a romantic narrative to the song "Heart-Shaped Box." So, how did this happen? Kurt forgot about the song until he and Courtney moved into a new home, and the title came from a heart-shaped box she gave him. Other intriguing connections in the song include referencing their zodiac signs - Kurt is a Pisces and Courtney is a Cancer.