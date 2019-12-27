Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

1 / 8

Ishq Mein Marjawan star passes away at 37

The Indian television industry woke up to a sad morning after the news of TV actor Kushal Punjabi's death started doing rounds on the internet. For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi who was a part of the TV show "Ishq Mein Marjawan" is no more. The latest reports by ANI has confirmed that the actor has committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging in his home and has also left a suicide note. People from the TV industry fraternity are currently mourning the actor's sudden demise. Karanvir Bohra who shared an amazing bond with Punjabi wrote a emotional wrote for him. He expressed that his sudden demise has left him shocked and that he is still living in a state of denial. He further mentioned that Kushal will always be remembered for his talent and amazing acting skills. Other than Karanvir Bohra, TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Patel and others are mourning the actor's sudden demise. As we mourn the actor's death, here's everything you need to know about Kushal Punjabi.

Photo Credit : Instagram