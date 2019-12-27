Home
Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

Kushal Punjabi who was a part of the TV show "Ishq Mein Marjawan" has passed away. As we mourn the actor's death, here's everything you need to know about Kushal Punjabi.
4272 reads Mumbai Updated: December 27, 2019 12:46 pm
    Ishq Mein Marjawan star passes away at 37

    The Indian television industry woke up to a sad morning after the news of TV actor Kushal Punjabi's death started doing rounds on the internet. For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi who was a part of the TV show "Ishq Mein Marjawan" is no more. The latest reports by ANI has confirmed that the actor has committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging in his home and has also left a suicide note. People from the TV industry fraternity are currently mourning the actor's sudden demise. Karanvir Bohra who shared an amazing bond with Punjabi wrote a emotional wrote for him. He expressed that his sudden demise has left him shocked and that he is still living in a state of denial. He further mentioned that Kushal will always be remembered for his talent and amazing acting skills. Other than Karanvir Bohra, TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Patel and others are mourning the actor's sudden demise. As we mourn the actor's death, here's everything you need to know about Kushal Punjabi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Professional Modern Jazz and Hip-Hop dancer

    Though he is known for his brilliant acting, Kushal had also been a professional Modern Jazz and Hip-Hop dancer. He even choreographed the Gladrags Manhunt Megamodel and Mrs. India contests as well as several fashion shows and music videos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Start of his career

    Before stepping into the acting business, Kushal started his career as a dancer and model.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    TV career

    He kick-started his TV career with the show "A Mouthful Of Sky" in 1995. Since then, he has been a part of several TV shows including Love Marriage, CID, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai and more. The actor was last seen in Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Reality shows

    Apart from soap operas, Kushal was also seen on reality shows such as Fear Factor, Zor Ka Jhatka, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Films

    He was also well-known in the Bollywood industry. He was a part of movies such as Bombay Boys, Salaam-E-Ishq, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Personal life

    On the personal side, Kushal got hitched to Audrey Dolhen in November 2015.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Son

    The couple was blessed with a son named Kian. The actor's Instagram includes a series of pictures with his son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

