Kushal Punjabi Suicide: Take a look at the actor's THROWBACK wedding photos with estranged wife Audrey Dolhen

As we mourn the death of popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, check out these throwback wedding pictures of Kushal and his wife Audrey Dolhen.
2824 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    THROWBACK wedding photos

    THROWBACK wedding photos

    Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi has passed away. The actor who is known for his performances in TV shows and movies passed away at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging in his home by his BFF and TV actor Chetan Hansraj. Right from Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel, Vineet Raina, Aalisha Panwar, Dalljiet Kaur and more from the TV industry are mourning the actor's sudden demise. In a recent interview with Spotboye, Chetan revealed that it was he who brought down the actor's body from the ceiling fan. Though a lot is known about his professional life, not much was revealed about his personal life until now. For the uninitiated, Kushal married his girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in Goa in 2015. In a recent interview with Spotboye, a friend close of Punjabi revealed that he was depressed due to his failed marriage. The actor's social media feed is filled with his pictures with son Kian. As we mourn the death of Kushal, check out these throwback wedding pictures of Kushal and his wife Audrey Dolhen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    One with his mom

    One with his mom

    Here's a beautiful pic of the actor with his mother that he shared from his wedding diaries.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Like father, like son

    Like father, like son

    Kushal's entire family is disturbed because of his death.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Fairytale beach wedding

    Fairytale beach wedding

    The couple had a fairytale beach wedding in Goa in 2015.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Wedding diaries

    Wedding diaries

    Karanvir Bohra, TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Patel and others are mourning the actor's sudden demise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    After wedding scenes

    After wedding scenes

    The actor's wedding with Audrey was a grand affair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Throwback

    Throwback

    Reportedly, Punjabi was suffering from depression.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

