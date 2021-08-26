Kushal Tandon to Vikas Gupta: Bigg Boss participants who were evicted for being violent in the house

Bigg Boss is a reality show. It brings out the true personalities of the participants, who are tested under surveillance, all day long for months. These celebrities are often spotted getting into fights with each other on the smallest of the things, finding themselves lonely inside the house, and even find true love while trying to survive in the game show. Amongst all the other emotions, anger is the most dangerous one as it can make people do things they wouldn’t if they would have been calm. Sometimes, the fights inside the house get out of hand that the participants raise their hands on each other and are evicted immediately from the house as it is completely against the Bigg Boss rules to physically hurt anyone inside the house. Here are the Bigg Boss participants who have been evicted from the reality television series over the past 14 seasons for getting violent inside the house. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Bigg Boss 7 participant, Kushal Tandon was asked to immediately leave the house after he charged at co-contestant, VJ Andy.
Television personality, Priyank Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was evicted from the reality show for pushing Akash Dadlani.
Kamaal Raashid Khan, a Bigg Boss 3 participant was asked to vacate the house after he threw a sipper at fashion designer, Rohit Verma.
Season 8’s senior contestant, Puneet Issar was asked to leave the house when he got physical with housemate Aarya Babbar during a task.
Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, was asked to leave the house after he pushed co-challenger Arshi Khan inside the pool.