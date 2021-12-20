PHOTOS: 6 enchanting looks of the talented actress from ‘Itaewon Class’, Kwon Nara

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the stunning outfits worn by the marvellous actress, Kwon Nara

Kwon Nara, known by her stage name Nara, is a South Korean singer and actress. She is best known as one of the original members of the South Korean girl group ‘Hello Venus’. Aside from her group activities, Nara appeared in a cameo role as a stewardess on the 20th episode of the SBS drama ‘Take Care of Us, Captain’ with fellow Hello Venus member, Yooyoung. In 2017, Nara played her first major acting role in SBS's romantic comedy drama ‘Suspicious Partner’. In 2018, Nara starred in tvN's melodrama ‘My Mister’, followed by SBS legal drama ‘Your Honor’. In 2019, Nara got her first lead role in the KBS' medical prison drama ‘Doctor Prisoner’. In June 2019, Nara signed with new agency A-Man Project. In 2020, she starred in the JTBC drama ‘Itaewon Class’, based on the webtoon of the same name. The series was a commercial success and became the seventh highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history. She was also cast in historical comedy TV series ‘Royal Secret Agent’ as Hong Da In, a courtesan whose beauty is comparable to Hwang Jini. On 17 March 2021, tvN released the full main casts for new drama, ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’. Kwon Nara plays as Min Sang Woon, a woman who used to be an immortal, but goes through a tragic event that turns her into a human. After suffering the loss of her mother and twin sister at the hands of an unidentified murderer, Min Sang Un escapes with her younger sister Min Sa Ho and lives quietly in hiding. Although she works hard to conceal her name and identity, the appearance of a ''bulgasal'' alters her life of secrecy. This drama began airing from 18 December 2021.

Photo Credit : News1