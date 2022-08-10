Kylie Jenner Birthday: 6 times cosmetics mogul brought along daughter Stormi to her adventures

Kylie Jenner turns 25! The cosmetics mogul is best known for being the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but through the years she has proven that she is more than just a family member. Kylie has been named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2018 and the mother-of-two keeps on growing her empire by the day. Besides being a successful CEO, Jenner is also a loving mother. Her relationship with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi has been praised by many on the internet. Continue scrolling to check out some of the times Kylie switched on her mommy-mode and brought Stormi along with her to adventures.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kylie brought along her baby to attend her beau Travis Scott's concert after his long hiatus as the two cheered on for papa from the stands.
Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner/Instagram
While Kylie went on to inspect her collection at the outlet, the young mother brought along Stormi to their fun day out.
Stormi accompanied her mother to Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding. The 4-year-old posed with Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney as the bride was getting ready for her big day.
Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner Instagram
Although, Kylie has been receiving a lot of backlash for carelessly using her private jet yet this adorable moment can't be hated by anyone as Stormi hugs her mommy tight before they take off.
Kylie arranged an elaborate easter hunt for her baby and shared with her fans clips of the 4-year-old happily searching for the chocolate eggs.
This mother's day Stormi spent breakfast with her mother surrounded by mountains of flowers arranged by her father Travis Scott as the two sat and posed for a cute snap.