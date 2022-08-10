Kylie Jenner Birthday: 6 times cosmetics mogul brought along daughter Stormi to her adventures

1 / 7

Kylie & Stormi

Kylie Jenner turns 25! The cosmetics mogul is best known for being the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan but through the years she has proven that she is more than just a family member. Kylie has been named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2018 and the mother-of-two keeps on growing her empire by the day. Besides being a successful CEO, Jenner is also a loving mother. Her relationship with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi has been praised by many on the internet. Continue scrolling to check out some of the times Kylie switched on her mommy-mode and brought Stormi along with her to adventures.

