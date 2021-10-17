From Kylie Jenner to Blake Lively, here are 6 stars who started their own successful product lines

We often forget that superstars do more than simply their primary profession. Many singers, actors, and celebrities have utilized their platforms to launch their own businesses. Whether it's a fashion, cosmetics, or alcohol brand, these celebrities have created some pretty amazing goods. Let's take a look at six celebrities that ventured into business and launched their own ventures.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If we're going to accept contouring advice from anybody, it has to be Kim. Her KKW Beauty brand began with crème contour sticks, but it has now grown to include crème lipsticks, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, lip gloss, and other products. Kim created SKIMS, a shapewear and underwear line, to assist people attain the snatched waist she's renowned for, in addition to keeping our faces looking red-carpet-ready.
The Bad Gal has announced her entry into the realm of skincare with Fenty Skin! So, if you've always wanted Rihanna's skin, it seems like we're all going to get our hands on it.
Kylie Jenner's product collection, which includes lipstick, lip gloss, concealer, setting powder, highlighter, eyeshadow, eyeliner, brushes, and more, has essentially taken over the beauty industry. She also released Kylie Skin, a line of skincare items.
What began as a business that provides jeans for every woman's curves (sizes 0 to 24) has evolved into so much more. Good American's denim collection has grown to include sportswear, bodysuits, dresses, skirts, shorts, jackets, and maternity apparel.
Blake Lively has announced the release of Betty Buzz, a new brand of non-alcoholic, effervescent mixers created with natural ingredients. These mixers complement any alcohol but are equally delicious on their own.
LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's first beauty company, has officially debuted in the United States, with a haircare line "made to help your hair feel healthy and look effortless."