5 risque maternity looks that Kylie Jenner aced during her pregnancy

    Kylie Jenner Maternity looks

    Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child– a baby boy! This time around, the billionaire kept her pregnancy fairly open and announced it fairly early compared to last time when she was pregnant with Stormi. As a result of which, we got to see much more of Kylie’s chic maternity style. Today, we’re looking back at some of her best looks, scroll down to see them!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kylie in New York

    Kylie Jenner aced her street-style and bared her bump in a chic crop top while out in New York city!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner pregnancy

    While announcing her pregnancy, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a super smart black co-ord set with statement earrings!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kylie at Stormi's birthday

    For Kim Kardashian's child--Chicago and her daughter Stormi's joint birthday party, the billionaire rocked a skin-tight white dress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kylie in a latex mini

    Kylie rocked this latex mini soon after announcing her pregnancy!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kylie Jenner date night look

    Her most daring look yet, Kylie Jenner wore this see-through jumpsuit with a black overcoat for a date night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram