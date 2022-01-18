6 gorgeous Kylie Jenner snaps which prove the soon to be momma is 'The Queen' of taking selfies

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs on the Insta-field. Not long ago, she broke a major record and became the first woman to gain 300 million followers on Instagram, coming in third after the official Instagram account and football royalty Cristiano Ronaldo. The cosmetics mogul became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 21 and ever since then, she dominates all social media platforms, easily becoming the most influential celebrity in the world. The Jenner sibling has been in the limelight since she was 9.
Starting her journey as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie's celebrity life began on the popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With time and her constant evolution, Kylie has made a permanent mark on history as not just a businesswoman but also as a mega-influencer. Among her many posts on Instagram, Kylie's selfies just hit differently. With her angles right and skin smooth like butter, the selfie queen never misses a chance to cause an uproar in her comment section. Posting this blonde number with a middle part straighter than a ruler, the queen served perfection, to say the least! Scroll down further to appreciate Kylie and her immaculate selfie game.
Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner Instagram
Filter or no filter, Stormi's mommy never disappoints as this car selfie is giving us major "material girl" vibes. Kylie has mentioned several times in the past that she loves collecting cars and has also posted many pictures showing off her extensive gallery of luxury cars. Even though many a time, her comments section has disapproved of her blatant brags which has even led to her deleting the posts, you can't really hate her, can you?
Kylie is an expert connoisseur of neutral make-up and when it comes to selfies in the sun, no one can do better. Her hazel eyes stole all attention and paired with her blonde hair, she looked barbie-esque.
Blonde hair, golden skin and neutral lips to go with it. The KUWTK alum posed bathed in sunlight as she wished her followers a "good morning." Her dirty blonde hair took the stage and fit her skin tone to a tee.
Kylie's style has always been immaculate. Not extravagant in any way, she prefers simple over gaudy. Yet another number in the sun, Kylie's smoulder is surely a weapon of choice.
Besides taking great traditional selfies, Kylie also has a talent for mirror selfies. Often seductive, she takes bomb mirror selfies. As she stood in purple light, the mood was perfectly set for this sexy number from her. The camera flash added a flare of extra drama and proved that she is indeed the selfie queen of Hollywood.