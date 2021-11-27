From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner, here are 6 most influential celebrities on Instagram

Over the years, social media has enabled celebrities to engage directly with their followers. Platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have provided users with a closer peek at their favourite celebrities, allowing them direct access into their lives. Celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen have used their platforms to openly discuss relevant problems with their followers, while stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Justin Bieber have built their empires on social media. With a single post, these superstars have the ability to impact millions of people all over the globe, and they have perfected the art of doing so. Scroll through the photos below to uncover some of social media's most influential celebrities.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There aren't too many surprises in his feed. There are several family photographs, photographs of him playing football, and photographs of him generally enjoying the good things in life. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first individual to surpass 200 million Instagram followers.
Kylie Kenner, who is neck and neck with Messi, is perhaps the largest Instagram celebrity. She formerly held the #1 place for most liked Instagram post.
One of the world's most recognised players, his Instagram is filled with images of him playing, glimpses into his personal life, and info about other events he attends.
The former wrestler-turned-actor grew his following base by sharing amazing training videos, encouraging words, and adorable films of himself meeting his adoring fans.
It's reasonable for one of the world's most renowned and popular singers to be so popular on Instagram - she's the second most-followed lady on the platform.
Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, has already been on the list of the most liked Instagram photos.