Home
/
Photos
/
Kylie Jenner
/
Kylie Jenner: 10 times the beauty mogul twinned with best friend Stassie and made jaws drop with their style

Kylie Jenner: 10 times the beauty mogul twinned with best friend Stassie and made jaws drop with their style

While Stassie’s friendship with Kylie is bound to put her in the spotlight, the two together set the trend and give fuel to term ‘twinning’.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 05:11 pm
  • 1 / 11
    A look at Kylie Jenner with best friend Stassie's twinning photos

    A look at Kylie Jenner with best friend Stassie's twinning photos

    Ever since the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal, Kylie Jenner's once close friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou has now become the makeup mogul’s best friend. Kylie and her long-time friend Stassie Karanikolaou have been inseparable and two-of-a-kind in the way they dress. From themed birthday parties, public appearances, girl’s vacations to exotic locales to simply staying at home, amid all such events the internet sensation Kylie and her best friend Stassie rock matching outfits at every opportunity possible! Stassie’s friendship with Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner has burgeoned into an internet-breaking session. After Kylie’s daughter and the Kardashian sisters, it is Stassie who has been enhancing Kylie’s Instagram these days. Since Jordyn is no longer in the picture, Stassie has taken the vacant spot of a best friend. In fact, they have been friends for a really long time. The young billionaire has shared that Stassie and Kylie grew up together. Kylie and Stassie met at their mutual friend Charlie's house wearing a Halloween costume on a random day and met Stassie there after a very long time. Kylie on one of her ‘twinning’ posts with Stassie mentioned. “Fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on. So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics.” With this, we bring you the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou photos when the two set the trend with their matching outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Blessing millions of feeds

    Blessing millions of feeds

    Kylie captioned the picture as, “just another twin pic walkin through your feed.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Peek-a-boo

    Peek-a-boo

    Jenner and Stassie paired a purple and red fishnet dress with a pair of white heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The bunny playboys

    The bunny playboys

    Dressed up in a matching outfit for a ‘playboy’ themed party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    The upcoming tennis players?

    The upcoming tennis players?

    Kylie and Stassie serve doubles for Team Chanel in matching pink velvet minidresses. They surely deserve a trophy for that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Opposites attract

    Opposites attract

    Another twinning moment! Switched into Balenciaga dresses with matching design but different hues to keep up with the twinship

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Get a best friend who goes to all length to match with you

    Get a best friend who goes to all length to match with you

    The duo is going to great lengths to keep their matching game strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Together we are a team

    Together we are a team

    Team players in matching Chanel crop tops and miniskirts. They added to the look gold jewellery and black shades for perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Partners in crime and style

    Partners in crime and style

    Kylie and Stassie posed in psychedelic print catsuits. Stassie captioned this one “partners in crime”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    That’s what best friends are supposed to do

    That’s what best friends are supposed to do

    True BFFs support each other’s work. Kylie and Stassie in matching KylieSkin-branded sweats, white tees and dad sneakers. The outfit looks absolutely comfy!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Nudes for the go

    Nudes for the go

    Keeping the banner high of twinning, the pair match in a nude-coloured bodysuit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement