Kylie Jenner: 10 times the beauty mogul twinned with best friend Stassie and made jaws drop with their style

A look at Kylie Jenner with best friend Stassie's twinning photos

Ever since the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal, Kylie Jenner's once close friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou has now become the makeup mogul’s best friend. Kylie and her long-time friend Stassie Karanikolaou have been inseparable and two-of-a-kind in the way they dress. From themed birthday parties, public appearances, girl’s vacations to exotic locales to simply staying at home, amid all such events the internet sensation Kylie and her best friend Stassie rock matching outfits at every opportunity possible! Stassie’s friendship with Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner has burgeoned into an internet-breaking session. After Kylie’s daughter and the Kardashian sisters, it is Stassie who has been enhancing Kylie’s Instagram these days. Since Jordyn is no longer in the picture, Stassie has taken the vacant spot of a best friend. In fact, they have been friends for a really long time. The young billionaire has shared that Stassie and Kylie grew up together. Kylie and Stassie met at their mutual friend Charlie's house wearing a Halloween costume on a random day and met Stassie there after a very long time. Kylie on one of her ‘twinning’ posts with Stassie mentioned. “Fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on. So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics.” With this, we bring you the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou photos when the two set the trend with their matching outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram