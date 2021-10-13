Kylie Jenner: 6 times the beauty mogul flaunted her beautiful skin by going make up free

Kylie Jenner, who is now at the head of a beauty global empire, causes quite a stir when she uploads makeup-free photos on Instagram. It's no wonder that glimpses of Kylie Jenner's naked face are uncommon, given her reputation as the "reigning queen of every cosmetic look ever created" and the creator of the lip kit business that revolutionized lip lining regimens across the world. Makeup is a huge aspect of her life; after all, people who like natural appearances don't typically base their whole lives on cosmetics. But, hey, even beauty moguls need to let their faces breathe once in a while, right? So without further ado, here are all the beautiful bare-faced selfies she’s treated us to.
Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner Instagram
We're not used to seeing the youngest Kardashian-Jenner in this way, but we appreciate it when she takes the chance to show off her face without makeup. We can't say it's bad advertising for her beauty care products since her skin is absolutely perfect.
Photo Credit : Kylie Skin Instagram
Kylie shared this rare selfie of herself without makeup and her wet hair up in a towel first thing in the morning, and we're totally blown away by how gorgeous she is.
The lighting is clearly working for Kylie in this picture, but she still went completely natural in it, missing out on her normal array of makeup on her face.
We may not be able to see the whole of Stormi's beautiful face here, but we have to agree that her mother is looking quite flawless! We never realize how many freckles Kylie has until she shares a makeup-free picture like this one.
It's not every day that we get to see Kylie posing in no makeup and wearing a basic T-shirt at the same time (we've all seen her impressive closet), but here we are.
While we know that there are plenty of celebrities (and non-celebrities) out there who are willing to wear makeup when they sweat it out in the gym, it doesn't seem like Kylie's one of them.
Photo Credit : Kylie Snapchat Instagram