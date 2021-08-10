Kylie Jenner Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the beauty mogul with her daughter Stormi Webster that are beyond cute

1 / 6

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's twinning selfie

Kylie Jenner turns 24 on August 10 and we bet the beauty mogul has some grand plans to ring in her special day. While fans have already been sending their warm wishes to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, we plan to celebrate this special day by taking a look back at some of the cutest snaps with her daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie shares her daughter Stormi with Travis Scott. From baking together to playing outdoors, Kylie and Stormi are a duo that fans can't get enough of. Stormi is known to make a regular appearance on Kylie's Instagram profile and has also attended red carpet events along with her superstar mom. In this photo, we see Kylie and her daughter twinning as they pose for one amazing picture. If there's one thing that Stormi has definitely picked up from her mother, it's her amazing style and panache. It's adorable how little Stormi is all smiles as she poses for a mirror selfie with mommy Kylie in this cute snap. Kylie while sharing this photo on Instagram also hinted at their amazing mother-daughter bond as she wrote, "I got you forever."

Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner