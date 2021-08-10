Advertisement
Kylie Jenner Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the beauty mogul with her daughter Stormi Webster that are beyond cute

To celebrate Kylie Jenner's birthday, we take a look at some of her cutest photos with daughter Stormi Webster that prove they are the coolest mother-daughter duo.
  • 1 / 6
    Kylie Jenner clicks a selfie with daughter Stormi

    Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's twinning selfie

    Kylie Jenner turns 24 on August 10 and we bet the beauty mogul has some grand plans to ring in her special day. While fans have already been sending their warm wishes to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, we plan to celebrate this special day by taking a look back at some of the cutest snaps with her daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie shares her daughter Stormi with Travis Scott. From baking together to playing outdoors, Kylie and Stormi are a duo that fans can't get enough of. Stormi is known to make a regular appearance on Kylie's Instagram profile and has also attended red carpet events along with her superstar mom. In this photo, we see Kylie and her daughter twinning as they pose for one amazing picture. If there's one thing that Stormi has definitely picked up from her mother, it's her amazing style and panache. It's adorable how little Stormi is all smiles as she poses for a mirror selfie with mommy Kylie in this cute snap. Kylie while sharing this photo on Instagram also hinted at their amazing mother-daughter bond as she wrote, "I got you forever."

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner

  • 2 / 6
    Kylie Jenner and Stormi bake cupcakes for her YouTube channel

    Kylie and Stormi's baking adventures

    Kylie Jenner and her daughter gave true mother-daughter goals as they took on a baking challenge together while also twinning in a cute outfit. For her YouTube channel, Kylie shared a video of herself and her daughter making cupcakes together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner

  • 3 / 6
    Kylie Jenner and her daughter clicked in a lazy moment

    Kylie and Stormi chilling outdoors

    This picture captures the adorable side of Kylie and Stormi's relationship. In the photo, Kylie seems to have been clicked in a lazy moment as she gets a shut-eye while chilling on the outdoor couch while her daughter is adorably seated on her lap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner

  • 4 / 6
    Kylie Jenner and Stormi with Travis Scott at a New York event

    Kylie and Stormi's red carpet appearance with Travis

    Not long ago, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked reunion rumours especially after Jenner and her daughter specially flew to attend an event in New York where Scott was being honoured. The trio made for a picture-perfect family on the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Kylie Jenner brushes Stormi's teeth in cute click

    When Kylie captured Stormi's cute brushing moment

    This is one of the cutest clicks that Kylie Jenner has shared on her Instagram account. The adorable snap from Stormi's childhood shows Jenner helping out her little one to brush her teeth.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner

  • 6 / 6
    Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster in snowy outdoors

    Kylie and her 'snow baby' Stormi

    Kylie not long ago shared a candid click of her daughter Stormi enjoying her time in the snow during what looked like a vacation that the duo was on. Kylie captioned the photo as, "my snow baby" and it goes perfectly well with Stormi's cute pose in the photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Kylie Jenner