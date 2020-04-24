From Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry to Hailey Bieber, list of celebs who wore black lipstick and ruled the internet

1 / 7

Celebs who wore black lipstick and ruled the internet

There are many celebs who are experimental when it comes to beauty and makeup. Our celebrities love to adorn their lips with deep shades of colours. While some divas only stick to red and pink lipstick, many celebrities aren't afraid to be adventurous with different shades of colours. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities sporting an unconventional lipstick shade. Be it looking stunning in red lipstick, purple lipstick, or black lipstick, celebs knows how to rock it. During Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2016 appearance, she wore a purple coloured lipstick to compliment her outfit at the prestigious event. The gorgeous actress was mercilessly trolled for the same. Later, addressing the controversy, Aishwarya Rai said that she has no qualms about it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a global icon has always been experimental with beauty. She once wore ash gray lip shade and looked beyond beautiful. Speaking about Hollywood stars, there are many divas who love changing their looks. Be it Kylie Jenner or Beyonce or Katy Perry and more, back in the past, many divas in the West have nailed the black lipstick look with ease. And today, we take a look at the list of celebs who wore black lipstick and channeled their inner goth.

Photo Credit : Instagram