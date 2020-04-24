X
From Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry to Hailey Bieber, list of celebs who wore black lipstick and ruled the internet

Be it Kylie Jenner or Beyonce or Katy Perry, in the past, many divas in the West have nailed the black lipstick look with ease. And today, we take a look at them who channeled their inner goth.
  • 1 / 7
    Celebs who wore black lipstick and ruled the internet

    There are many celebs who are experimental when it comes to beauty and makeup. Our celebrities love to adorn their lips with deep shades of colours. While some divas only stick to red and pink lipstick, many celebrities aren't afraid to be adventurous with different shades of colours. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities sporting an unconventional lipstick shade. Be it looking stunning in red lipstick, purple lipstick, or black lipstick, celebs knows how to rock it. During Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2016 appearance, she wore a purple coloured lipstick to compliment her outfit at the prestigious event. The gorgeous actress was mercilessly trolled for the same. Later, addressing the controversy, Aishwarya Rai said that she has no qualms about it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a global icon has always been experimental with beauty. She once wore ash gray lip shade and looked beyond beautiful. Speaking about Hollywood stars, there are many divas who love changing their looks. Be it Kylie Jenner or Beyonce or Katy Perry and more, back in the past, many divas in the West have nailed the black lipstick look with ease. And today, we take a look at the list of celebs who wore black lipstick and channeled their inner goth.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Beyonce

    Beyonce

    Beyonce is one celebrity who just looks beautiful in literally any lipstick shade. She wore black lipstick in the music video for Lady Gaga's song Telephone and oh boy, she nailed it and how!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    Hailey Bieber

    Hailey Bieber

    At Brit Awards 2018, Hailey Bieber wore black lipstick and nailed it like a pro. Also, she looked gorgeous in her sequined Ralph Lauren gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry has always been experimental with beauty and makeup. Over the years, she has served us many iconic looks. During Katy's Met Gala 2016 appearance, she sported a black lipstick which perfectly complemented her look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi is one supermodel who isn't afraid to be adventourus. I mean, look how stunning she looks here!

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 6 / 7
    Lorde

    Lorde

    In her music video 'Tennis Court', Lorde sported a black lipstick, and oh boy, she looked absolutely stunning. Lorde has always been fond of dark lip shades.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie is one celebrity who looks stunning in every lipstick, be it red, purple, blue, or even black.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

