Kylie Jenner pulls off Blue, Black, Orange & varied experimental hues of lipsticks like a queen; See PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner pulls off Blue, Black, Orange & varied experimental hues of lipsticks like a queen; See PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner is an internet sensation and a true blue fashionista. Her experimental fashion game is always on point and she sets major style goals. Have a look at times the diva pulled off various shades of lipsticks with ease.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Kylie Jenner's varied lipstick shades

    Kylie Jenner's varied lipstick shades

    Kylie Jenner is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. The diva has a massive following of over 177 million and rules the hearts of all her fans. Her impeccable beauty and charm make her stand apart. She is one of the most followed stars on Instagram. In 2007, Jenner began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. Jenner founded her skincare brand in 2019 which was launched on May 22. In September, Jenner announced that she's serving as the makeup artistic director for Balmain's Spring 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner remains amongst the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. While she aces all fashion looks with absolute ease and elegance, Kylie revealed the one clothing trend she would never like to sport again in an interview with a leading magazine. She said, "Zebra. Growing up, I was obsessed with zebra. In middle school, I had zebra carpet, pillows, and clothing—everything you could imagine. So I am zebra'd out. I don't care what company it is or who it is, I'm over zebra." The diva is also obsessed with her hair and makeup which she makes sure to keep on point. The pro herself revealed in an interview about her love for it. She said, "So, I feel there has been so much attention on my lips, like, my whole life, but yeah, I’ve been obsessed with lipliners and lipsticks and I can’t leave the house without them, so probably just my obsession with it." Have a look at her best collection of lipsticks. From black, blue, orange to all other varied shades that she carries off like a true diva!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Navy blue

    Navy blue

    Kylie is one hell of a stunner!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Ever thought of blue as a lip shade?

    Ever thought of blue as a lip shade?

    Well, Kylie shows how to ace it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Blood red

    Blood red

    She redefines beauty and glamour!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    No one pulls off black shade as amazingly as she does

    No one pulls off black shade as amazingly as she does

    And this picture is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Baby pink

    Baby pink

    Simple pink makeup and lipstick look surreally gorgeous on the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Chocolaty shades

    Chocolaty shades

    Kylie slays every look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Orangish red shades look fantastic on the star

    Orangish red shades look fantastic on the star

    How beautiful is she!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Light hues of brown

    Light hues of brown

    Kylie looks pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Only when we thought pink lipsticks were out of trend

    Only when we thought pink lipsticks were out of trend

    Kylie shows how to pull it off like a boss!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Pastel shades

    Pastel shades

    The star sets major inspiration for makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Dark pink

    Dark pink

    There are so many options in pink and Kylie nails it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Neutral shades

    Neutral shades

    Nude hues of lip shades are the go-to for every occasion!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

