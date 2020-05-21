/
Kylie Jenner pulls off Blue, Black, Orange & varied experimental hues of lipsticks like a queen; See PHOTOS
Kylie Jenner is an internet sensation and a true blue fashionista. Her experimental fashion game is always on point and she sets major style goals. Have a look at times the diva pulled off various shades of lipsticks with ease.
Published: May 21, 2020
1 / 13
Kylie Jenner's varied lipstick shades
Kylie Jenner is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. The diva has a massive following of over 177 million and rules the hearts of all her fans. Her impeccable beauty and charm make her stand apart. She is one of the most followed stars on Instagram. In 2007, Jenner began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. Jenner founded her skincare brand in 2019 which was launched on May 22. In September, Jenner announced that she's serving as the makeup artistic director for Balmain's Spring 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner remains amongst the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. While she aces all fashion looks with absolute ease and elegance, Kylie revealed the one clothing trend she would never like to sport again in an interview with a leading magazine. She said, "Zebra. Growing up, I was obsessed with zebra. In middle school, I had zebra carpet, pillows, and clothing—everything you could imagine. So I am zebra'd out. I don't care what company it is or who it is, I'm over zebra." The diva is also obsessed with her hair and makeup which she makes sure to keep on point. The pro herself revealed in an interview about her love for it. She said, "So, I feel there has been so much attention on my lips, like, my whole life, but yeah, I’ve been obsessed with lipliners and lipsticks and I can’t leave the house without them, so probably just my obsession with it." Have a look at her best collection of lipsticks. From black, blue, orange to all other varied shades that she carries off like a true diva!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 13
Navy blue
Kylie is one hell of a stunner!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 13
Ever thought of blue as a lip shade?
Well, Kylie shows how to ace it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 13
Blood red
She redefines beauty and glamour!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 13
No one pulls off black shade as amazingly as she does
And this picture is proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 13
Baby pink
Simple pink makeup and lipstick look surreally gorgeous on the star.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 13
Chocolaty shades
Kylie slays every look with ease.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 13
Orangish red shades look fantastic on the star
How beautiful is she!
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 13
Light hues of brown
Kylie looks pretty as ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 13
Only when we thought pink lipsticks were out of trend
Kylie shows how to pull it off like a boss!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 13
Pastel shades
The star sets major inspiration for makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 13
Dark pink
There are so many options in pink and Kylie nails it all!
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 13
Neutral shades
Nude hues of lip shades are the go-to for every occasion!
Photo Credit : Instagram
