Kylie Jenner pulls off Blue, Black, Orange & varied experimental hues of lipsticks like a queen; See PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner's varied lipstick shades

Kylie Jenner is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. The diva has a massive following of over 177 million and rules the hearts of all her fans. Her impeccable beauty and charm make her stand apart. She is one of the most followed stars on Instagram. In 2007, Jenner began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. Jenner founded her skincare brand in 2019 which was launched on May 22. In September, Jenner announced that she's serving as the makeup artistic director for Balmain's Spring 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner remains amongst the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. While she aces all fashion looks with absolute ease and elegance, Kylie revealed the one clothing trend she would never like to sport again in an interview with a leading magazine. She said, "Zebra. Growing up, I was obsessed with zebra. In middle school, I had zebra carpet, pillows, and clothing—everything you could imagine. So I am zebra'd out. I don't care what company it is or who it is, I'm over zebra." The diva is also obsessed with her hair and makeup which she makes sure to keep on point. The pro herself revealed in an interview about her love for it. She said, "So, I feel there has been so much attention on my lips, like, my whole life, but yeah, I’ve been obsessed with lipliners and lipsticks and I can’t leave the house without them, so probably just my obsession with it." Have a look at her best collection of lipsticks. From black, blue, orange to all other varied shades that she carries off like a true diva!

