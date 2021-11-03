From Kylie Jenner to Scarlett Johansson; Here are the celebs who secretly welcomed children

While it’s tough to hide from paparazzi and fans when you’re in Hollywood, these few parents managed to keep things private for good! From Mindy Kaling who secretly welcomed her baby in 2017 and then the second time around in 2020, to Kylie Jenner who didn’t reveal she was pregnant for the first time back in 2018--Today, we’re looking at 5 stars who welcomed children secretly without the news being discovered in the public eye!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: After tying the knot in October 2020, the SNL member and Johannsson revealed in August 2021 they had their first child together, a baby boy named Cosmo.
Jenner, who gave birth on Feb. 1, 2018, kept her entire pregnancy journey private. She eventually announced Stormi's arrival with an 11-minute YouTube video where she gave fans a glimpse into those 9 months.
Back in April 2018 Chastain and Passi de Preposulo secretly welcomed daughter Giulietta together via surrogate.
Mindy Kaling: The Office alum told Stephen Colbert in October 2020 that she had given birth to a baby boy named Spencer one month prior, saying, "This is news to a lot of people. It's true!"
Amber Heard: Back in July 2021, Heard took to Twitter and Instagram and announced the birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard. The actress later revealed that she had her baby girl via surrogacy.
