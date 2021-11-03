From Kylie Jenner to Scarlett Johansson; Here are the celebs who secretly welcomed children

1 / 6

Celebs who secretly welcomed children

While it’s tough to hide from paparazzi and fans when you’re in Hollywood, these few parents managed to keep things private for good! From Mindy Kaling who secretly welcomed her baby in 2017 and then the second time around in 2020, to Kylie Jenner who didn’t reveal she was pregnant for the first time back in 2018--Today, we’re looking at 5 stars who welcomed children secretly without the news being discovered in the public eye!

