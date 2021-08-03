6 PHOTOS of Lady Gaga that gave us a masterclass on street style & proof of her versatile range

1 / 6

Lady Gaga takes over the NY streets

Lady Gaga is not just a phenomenal singer, icon, philanthropist and actress, the star is also a fashionista in the making! While Gaga’s style has been inspiring since ages, we can’t help but notice her recent looks do a little more than inspire. The actress who stars in the highly-anticipated film Hosue of Gucci has amped up her street style recently and how! From channelling old Hollywood glamour one day to rocking edgy separates and even fierce work looks, the star’s recent spottings have floored not only her music fans but fashion mongers alike. In honour of Gaga’s recent glow-up, we’re looking back at the singer’s best looks from last week. Scroll down to be wowed.

Photo Credit : Getty Images