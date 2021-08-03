6 PHOTOS of Lady Gaga that gave us a masterclass on street style & proof of her versatile range

Advertisement
Lady Gaga’s recent outings have left fashion mongers wanting more as the musician turned actress now turns to fashion as she wows her fans. Scroll down to see Gaga’s top looks from last week.
  • 1 / 6
    Lady Gaga takes over the NY streets

    Lady Gaga takes over the NY streets

    Lady Gaga is not just a phenomenal singer, icon, philanthropist and actress, the star is also a fashionista in the making! While Gaga’s style has been inspiring since ages, we can’t help but notice her recent looks do a little more than inspire. The actress who stars in the highly-anticipated film Hosue of Gucci has amped up her street style recently and how! From channelling old Hollywood glamour one day to rocking edgy separates and even fierce work looks, the star’s recent spottings have floored not only her music fans but fashion mongers alike. In honour of Gaga’s recent glow-up, we’re looking back at the singer’s best looks from last week. Scroll down to be wowed.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Lady Gaga channels an angel

    Lady Gaga channels an angel

    Lady Gaga strutted on the streets of New York dressed as a literal angel, and in boots!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Lady Gaga nails vintage glam

    Lady Gaga nails vintage glam

    Lady Gaga rocked an all-white look that was flooded with ruffles last week as she stepped out of her hotel!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Lady Gaga is a modern edgy chic vibe

    Lady Gaga is a modern edgy chic vibe

    Lady Gaga rocked a full-length maxi with platform boots and a sleek bag, we're taking notes!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Lady Gaga goes retro

    Lady Gaga goes retro

    If Kate Middleton and Audrey Hepburn's style would blend, we're pretty sure this look by Lady Gaga would be in it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Lady Gaga makes workwear chicer

    Lady Gaga makes workwear chicer

    Lady Gaga makes workwear chicer in this elongating pinstripe suit, which makes her look like a total boss lady!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images