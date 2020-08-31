Lady Gaga: The Poker Face pop singer is a queen of QUIRKY hairstyles; See Photos

1 / 10

A look at Lady Gaga's selfies with quirkiest hairstyles

Think about the name Lady Gaga and words like quirky, experimental, bizarre, unusual styling pop in the head. The American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress and businesswoman is known for reinventing herself throughout her career and for her versatility in numerous areas of the entertainment industry. Lady Gaga is known for her unusual style. The pop singer habitually dresses up in the most bizarre costumes, which are beyond the wildest imagination of a normal individual. She is innovative with her any big or usual appearances and comes up with the most eccentric styling. From costumes, the hair, the make-up, nails to footwear all combine together to produce a symphony of the distinctive aesthetic. Lady Gaga has impressed the world successfully with her captivating voice, performance and impressive and noticeable styling. In the world where fashion is recycled, Lady Gaga stands out and most of her ingenious hairstyles as they are being able to make heads turn and feature on leading tabloids. A powerhouse of talent, Grammy-winning vocalist, energetic dancer Lady Gaga is beyond phenomenal. Today, we have curated 15 interesting hairstyles of the Born This Way singer which is a guide for short hair, medium hair or long hair. You’ll always find some ideas for hair trends.

Photo Credit : Instagram