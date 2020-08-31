/
Lady Gaga: The Poker Face pop singer is a queen of QUIRKY hairstyles; See Photos
Lady Gaga was leading the nominations at the VMAs this year with nine nominations, mainly for her song Rain on Me. Lady Gaga was also nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and the Weeknd.
Aishwarya Sharma
Published: August 31, 2020 04:11 pm
1 / 10
A look at Lady Gaga's selfies with quirkiest hairstyles
Think about the name Lady Gaga and words like quirky, experimental, bizarre, unusual styling pop in the head. The American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress and businesswoman is known for reinventing herself throughout her career and for her versatility in numerous areas of the entertainment industry. Lady Gaga is known for her unusual style. The pop singer habitually dresses up in the most bizarre costumes, which are beyond the wildest imagination of a normal individual. She is innovative with her any big or usual appearances and comes up with the most eccentric styling. From costumes, the hair, the make-up, nails to footwear all combine together to produce a symphony of the distinctive aesthetic. Lady Gaga has impressed the world successfully with her captivating voice, performance and impressive and noticeable styling. In the world where fashion is recycled, Lady Gaga stands out and most of her ingenious hairstyles as they are being able to make heads turn and feature on leading tabloids. A powerhouse of talent, Grammy-winning vocalist, energetic dancer Lady Gaga is beyond phenomenal. Today, we have curated 15 interesting hairstyles of the Born This Way singer which is a guide for short hair, medium hair or long hair. You’ll always find some ideas for hair trends.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Blond mane with a gold hairband
The long straight blonde hair is a casual style enhanced by the glittered eyeshadow.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Wavy top bun
The top bun gives a distinct feel to the hairstyle. It certainly adds to the quirkiness.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Silky and flowy platinum tresses
The platinum smooth waves give a sober and serene effect to the sparkling makeup and the peculiar dressing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
The bow-tied hair
Lady Gaga exudes a seamless grace in this half hairstyle. The ponytailed hair enhanced with a satin pink bow-tie reflects the whimsical style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Pinned up beauty
The sleek pink hairdo has a twist to it. The hair shines and stands with studded hair clips on one side of the face.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Mood, blue
The Chromatica star can pull off anything and this blue waved shining hairdo is no exception. This hairstyle gives a stylish and perky look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
The long pigtails
The long and sleek pigtails done on both sides give an edgy punk appeal.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Hello, COVID-19!
The entire look of the Rain on Me singer is a warm welcome to post COVID19 fashion. The singer makes perfect sync of her hair colour with the mask.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Blue flair
Blue nails, eyes and hair set an amalgamation of an excellent sense of fashion and styling.
Photo Credit : Instagram