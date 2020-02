1 / 7

Lana Condor's THESE beauty looks won our hearts

To All The Boys 2 stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher among others and will be out on February 12, 2020. The interesting trailer of the movie has left fans impatient to know about the new twists and turns in the plot brought by the addition of Jordan Fisher. Lana Condor will be seen romancing two guys and it will be interesting to watch what happens to the story of Peter and Lara after the happy-ending in the first franchise of the movie series. The actress who is an active social media user loves to give fans an insight of the behind the scenes fun the cast had while filming for the movie. Her Instagram is filled with various beauty looks that have us crushing over the actress all the time. Today, have a look at these pictures of the diva which show that she loves experimenting with makeup.

Photo Credit : Getty